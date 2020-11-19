Nintendo gets hit with another Joy-Con lawsuit

Nintendo has been faced with yet another lawsuit in regards to its Switch Joy-Cons.

As detailed in court documents, the new case has been filed in Seattle, Washington. On this occasion, the plaintiff is through a minor and his guardian.

As with other lawsuits, the pair have claimed that Nintendo's controllers are "defective," as characters and gameplay continue to move on screen without the use of a player.

"This defect significantly interferes with gameplay and thus compromises the Witch and Joy-Con controller's core functionality," reads the lawsuit.

Technical advice

Moreover, the plaintiff and his guardian sought the help of a technology expert who assessed the gamepad, who determined that the issue stems from "extensive wear on the pads surface."

"As the steel brushes inside of the joystick move back and forth, they rub away the soft carbon material that makes up the pad, which changes its electrical resistance and leads to the drifting phenomenon.

"The difference in surface hardness between the steel brush and the carbon pad results in excessive wear debris that collects on the steel brush tips. This transferred debris exacerbates the wear of the pad."

Another case

Initially, Nintendo was hit with a class-action lawsuit back in 2019 in regards to Joy-Con drift. However, last month, a mother and son duo became the latest issue to take a legal issue with the Japanese games giant's product.

In October, Nintendo was said to have claimed that the Joy-Con drift issues are not "a real problem."

In the new lawsuit, it was claimed that Nintendo is more than aware of the issues faced by its gamepad.

"Notwithstanding its knowledge of the defect, Nintendo has failed to disclose this information to consumers and routinely refuses to repair the joysticks without charge when the drift defect manifests," reads the suit.

"Furthermore, when it does attempt to repair (or replace) the Joy-Cons, it has been unable to successfully eliminate the defect or prevent it from re-manifesting."