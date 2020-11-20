News

Among Us hit 295 million monthly active users in October

By , Staff Writer

InnerSloth's mobile title Among Us hit 295 million monthly active users in October, according to data provided by App Annie.

The player base includes both iOS and Android devices, as well as those playing the game in China. Furthermore, it is expected that the social deduction game will surpass 300 million monthly active users this month.

It was revealed that the game had crossed the 200 million downloads threshold earlier this month.

Moreover, as of November 15th, all time consumer spending for Among Us hit $50 million.

In terms of markets, Innersloth's game has proven to be the most popular, in terms of downloads in Brazil. It is trailed by the US, India, Indonesia and Mexico.

Proving popular

No one can deny the sudden popularity of Among Us. In September, the game racked up four billion views on YouTube. Furthermore, US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez streamed the game on Twitch to encourage viewers to vote.

Among Us has managed to pick up a nomination for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2020.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

