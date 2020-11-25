Adjust joins the Adobe Exchange Partner Program

App marketing platform Adjust has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program.

Through the partnership, Adobe Experience Cloud customers will get access to Adjust's app marketing platform. As such, customers will be able to maximise ROI by making informed and targeted decisions.

By teaming up with Adobe, Adjust's offering of measurement, fraud prevention, and automation products capabilities will be extended. Customers will benefit as they will be able to measure and analyse where app users are coming from.

Moreover, they will be able to make analytics actionable through automating campaign workflows. On top of this, customers can protect marketing budgets against ad fraud and bots.

Mobile protection

"As a driver in innovation in mobile marketing, we're thrilled to become a premier-level partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program, bringing actionable analytics and measurement, fraud prevention and automation to leading businesses globally — and with a single platform approach Adobe customers are used to," said Adjust vice president of partnerships Andrey Kazakov.

"We are excited to see the business benefits both our current and future clients will see from this new relationship."

Adobe Experience Cloud head of platform partners and strategy Cody Crnkovich added: "As customer activity shifts along with the pandemic, advertisers are facing greater challenges connecting mobile marketing spend to app revenue and customer lifetime value.

"Adobe is delighted to have Adjust as a premier partner, giving advertisers the capability to see mobile data across all available channels, automate campaign reporting and protect ad dollars from fraudsters in one place."

Earlier this month, Adjust named Katie Madding and Bill Kiriakis as its new CPO and CRO, respectively.