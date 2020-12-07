News

Bombay secures $1 million in funding from Lumikai

By , Staff Writer

Bangalore-based developer Bombay Play has secured $1 million in seed funding.

The round was led by India-based venture capital firm Lumikai, which was established back in August and is the first of its kind in the country.

Lumikai has joined the Indian developer's existing investors, Playco and Leo Capital. Furthermore, Playco and Zynga co-founder Justin Waldron joined the board of directors for Bombay Play.

Moreover, the studio, founded by Oliver Jones and Abhas Saroha, has already seen 10 million downloads for its first multiplayer game, Card Party.

Lumikai co-founder and general partner Salone Sehgal claimed that Jones and Saroha's "combined expertise in game design, live operations and scaling companies makes them one of the most experienced founding teams in the India gaming landscape."

Being social

"Multiplayer games are the future of social networking with hit social games like 'Ludo King', 'Among us' and 'Animal Crossing' proving that the market is ripe for games that bring friends, family and strangers together online," said Jones.

"Lumikai's investment is a great validation for us, given the fund's sector focus and expertise."


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

