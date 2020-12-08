Garena Free Fire partners with Christiano Ronaldo

Garena Free Fire has formed a partnership with international football star Christiano Ronaldo.

As per the agreement, the pro athlete has become the game's latest global brand ambassador.

Furthermore, Ronaldo will feature as a playable character within Free Fire, known as Chrono.

"It's a great feeling having not only a character in Free Fire modelled after me, but also having the whole universe within the game-changing along with it," said Ronaldo

"The Garena team has worked into the game tons of new features and elements for Operation Chrono. I hope Free Fire players all over the world are just as excited as I am."

"Significant partnership"

"This is a really significant partnership for Free Fire. Cristiano Ronaldo is a role model for many of us, and being able to collaborate with him and present him to hundreds of millions of people around the world is truly exciting," said Harold Teo, Free Fire Producer at Garena.

"Our partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo offers even more ways for our communities all over the world to enjoy Free Fire."

Last month, Free Fire was a big winner at The Esports Awards 2020 as it was the inaugural winner of Esports Mobile Game of the Year.