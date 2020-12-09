CGC | DAPP takes place tomorrow, make sure you sign up now!

CGC | DAPP is the sixth installment of and a brand-new addition to the vigorous CGC events series, this time with a focus on NFT, DeFi and Gaming. The online event will take place on December 10-11, attracting 1000 delegates representing more than 300 companies from all over the world.

As the blockchain ecosystem matures, developers harnessing the power of cutting-edge technologies create safer, user-friendlier practical products where transparency and decentralization is a key to user-owned worlds, open economies and financial freedom.

Industry-defining companies, breakthrough startups and expert speakers will share knowledge and discuss the intersection, interoperability and value of NFT+DeFi+Gaming combo for businesses and individuals in gaming, digital goods and finance sectors.

Digital Event

Powered by PINE tool, a web app designed to run online events, CGC | DAPP is raising the bar for virtual conference experiences, featuring talks and panels with the latest industry insights, plus business meetings and networking as well as a virtual expo zone for forefront tech and products. All the offline features in an online show - no mask required!

Showcase Zone

CGC Showcase is a virtual expo for startups and indie developers, where they can present projects to all attendees of CGC | DAPP, including investors, media, fellow developers, platforms, and everyone else in order to get valuable feedback, make partnerships, and launch the product to the moon! A free showcase spot is offered for selected projects.

Expert Speakers

Over 50 speakers, including founders and C-levels of top disruptive startups, visionaries and industry thought-leaders, will be doing presentations and debating about the decentralized future and seismic shift in entertainment, asset ownership and finance. Take a chance to learn from and to chat with innovators and pioneers of emerging tech.

Networking

CGC | DAPP offers a variety of networking opportunities to get the most out of participation. Connect and mix with fellow attendees in a private chat, a group chat or via random meetings. Join the conversation with speakers in session chats and engage with exhibitors and showcase projects at their virtual booths. Make new acquaintances and discuss opportunities.

More information at https://cgc.one/