Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales spooks up a soft launch

Next Games has soft-launched Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, a free-to-play story-driven puzzle adventure RPG.

The new title is part of a collaboration between the Finnish developer and Netflix previously announced in June last year.

Upon reveal, it was originally stated that players would be able to explore The Upside Down via location-based mechanics and Google Maps integration to take on Demogorgons from the series, though there is no mention of this in the app's description. Development potentially may have shifted away from that element due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales is currently available to download in Poland on iOS and Android devices.

Friends don't lie

"Go on adventures with Eleven, Dustin and the rest of the gang in this story-driven Puzzle RPG," reads the app's description.

"Explore locations including the Palace Arcade, Starcourt Mall, the fearsome Upside Down, and more, as you take on never-before-seen enemies created by the Mind Flayer. Hawkins needs you!"

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales was originally slated to roll out sometime in 2020, however looks likely to be delayed until 2021 with the game just going to soft-launch now.

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Next Games for comment.

Prior to this, Stranger Things: The Game launched on mobile devices in October 2017 from indie studio BonusXP, taking place between the first and second season of the popular sci-fi horror show.

More recently though, Russian developer MyTona teamed up with Netflix to bring Stranger Things to its culinary management game Cooking Diary.