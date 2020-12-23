News

Voodoo's portfolio saw over two billion downloads in 2020

Voodoo's portfolio saw over two billion downloads in 2020
By , Staff Writer

French mobile games giant Voodoo saw two billion downloads across its portfolio in 2020.

Furthermore, the developer and publisher saw 300 million monthly average users across its many titles on average.

Moreover, Voodoo surpassed 4.4 billion lifetime downloads across its library, which is filled with more than 100 games. Impressively, the company's games have been played in every country.

Back in February, Voodoo experienced the most downloads out of every mobile games firm. Moreover, it picked up 529 million downloads in Q3 alone.

This year, Voodoo expanded its footprint in the APAC region as it opened new offices. Moreover, the company received a minor investment from Chinese tech giant Tencent.

Most recently, Voodoo snapped up Paris-based developer OHM Games.

Important year

"Voodoo has made incredible strides throughout 2020, thanks to our expert team and industry-leading publishing platform that has combined to create a landmark year for us all," said Voodoo co-founder and CEO Alexandre Yazdi.

"As Voodoo continues to expand, we are determined to achieve our ambition of entertaining the world, and will do so with our invaluable partnerships alongside our unending ambition to reinvent mobile games for the better.

"We eagerly anticipate unveiling our plans for 2021, which is set to be another record-breaking year."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Oct 15th, 2020

Voodoo was the top hypercasual publisher through downloads in Q3 2020

News Sep 17th, 2020

Scribble Rider secures the most downloads for August 2020

News Apr 15th, 2020

Slap Kings racked up the most mobile downloads in March 2020

News Nov 1st, 2019

Say Games, Voodoo and Good Job Games the most downloaded gamecos

as News Sep 2nd, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Voodoo's top 10 download dominance wanes

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies