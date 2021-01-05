News

Niantic snaps up games community platform Mayhem

Date Type Companies involved Size
January 5th, 2021 acquisition Niantic Not disclosed
Niantic snaps up games community platform Mayhem
By , Staff Writer

Pokemon Go creator Niantic has acquired San Francisco-based games community platform Mayhem.

As detailed in a blog post, Mayhem will aid the Pokemon Go developer through its expertise in "designing social gaming experiences."

Furthermore, the company has experienced when it comes to building an online community. Founded in 2017, the aim of Mayhem was to bring gamers around the world together through interactive experiences.

Currently, the terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Great experience

"Through our games, many Niantic explorers have found incredible meaning in playing and interacting with other explorers," said Niantic CEO John Hanke.

"They create memories, they make friends, and they end up with some amazing stories to tell. We look forward to working together with Mayhem to amplify those moments, bring our player community closer together, and make a positive impact on the world."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jul 18th, 2018

Pokemon Go dev Niantic acquires Marvel Strike Force developer Seismic Games

News Nov 6th, 2017

Niantic acquires animation platform Evertoon to add new social features to Pokemon GO

News Nov 23rd, 2020

Niantic brings COVID-19 changes back to Pokemon Go

News Nov 18th, 2020

Niantic increases the level cap in Pokemon Go

News Nov 9th, 2020

PGC Digital: "It will be the content that drives future devices forward," says Niantic AR strategy lead Ross Finman

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies