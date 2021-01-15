News

Activison Blizzard Staff gave over $1.6 million to charity in December

Activison Blizzard Staff gave over $1.6 million to charity in December
By , Staff Writer

Activision Blizzard employees committed more than $1.6 million to various charities in December last year.

As detailed in a site update, the company launched the Holiday Giving Initiative last month, which saw staff members be given $200 each to pledge to a charity of their choice.

In total, 8,013 Activision Blizzard employees gave over $1.6 million to 3,211 charities in December 2020.

Moreover, the charities were not limited to the US. Instead, members of staff could pledge their $200 to any organisation worldwide.

The new initiative was created following donations from Activision Blizzard to the United Negro College Fund, the Equal Justice Initiative and the Management Leadership for Tomorrow back in June 2020.

Good deed

"At Activision Blizzard, we recognise our responsibility to give back to the communities where we operate," said Activision CEO Bobby Kotick and COO Daniel Alegre.

"From developing pathways for veterans' employment to fighting racial inequality to supporting pivotal healthcare programs, we are committed to making a difference. We believe that we can truly connect and engage the world in ways that no other company can, with purpose and meaning.

"We continue to be grateful for so many of you who share our commitment to change the world in lasting ways.

The pair concluded: "We want to honour the past year of giving with one more philanthropic endeavour for this unique year when people are in need more than ever: we are contributing company funds as well as reallocating funds that were earmarked for year-end company events towards an Activision Blizzard Holiday Giving Initiative."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News May 4th, 2020

Activision Blizzard donates $2 million to help veterans find employment during the COVID-19 pandemic

News Dec 18th, 2020

Diablo Immortal enters a technical alpha in Australia

1 Interview Dec 1st, 2020

King president Humam Sakhnini addresses Candy Crush longevity, diversity and utilising Activision IP to bring Crash Bandicoot to mobile

News Nov 2nd, 2020

Activision Blizzard will bring more franchises to mobile

Job News Oct 30th, 2020

Activision Blizzard hiring for over 2k staff following 800 layoffs last year

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies