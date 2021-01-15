Activison Blizzard Staff gave over $1.6 million to charity in December

Activision Blizzard employees committed more than $1.6 million to various charities in December last year.

As detailed in a site update, the company launched the Holiday Giving Initiative last month, which saw staff members be given $200 each to pledge to a charity of their choice.

In total, 8,013 Activision Blizzard employees gave over $1.6 million to 3,211 charities in December 2020.

Moreover, the charities were not limited to the US. Instead, members of staff could pledge their $200 to any organisation worldwide.

The new initiative was created following donations from Activision Blizzard to the United Negro College Fund, the Equal Justice Initiative and the Management Leadership for Tomorrow back in June 2020.

Good deed

"At Activision Blizzard, we recognise our responsibility to give back to the communities where we operate," said Activision CEO Bobby Kotick and COO Daniel Alegre.

"From developing pathways for veterans' employment to fighting racial inequality to supporting pivotal healthcare programs, we are committed to making a difference. We believe that we can truly connect and engage the world in ways that no other company can, with purpose and meaning.

"We continue to be grateful for so many of you who share our commitment to change the world in lasting ways.

The pair concluded: "We want to honour the past year of giving with one more philanthropic endeavour for this unique year when people are in need more than ever: we are contributing company funds as well as reallocating funds that were earmarked for year-end company events towards an Activision Blizzard Holiday Giving Initiative."