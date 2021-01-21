RAID: Shadow Legends dev Plarium partners with esports firm NAVI

Mobile games developer Plarium has partnered with Ukraine-based esports firm Natus Vincere (NAVI).

The Israeli company is best known for RAID: Shadow Legends, which will play a role in the agreement between Plarium and NAVI.

As part of the deal, the dev will sponsor NAVI's esports team and will participate in crossover activities with RAID: Shadow Legends.

On NAVI's end, the company will feature Plarium on team jerseys, as well as promote RAID through marketing, advertising and branding campaigns.

"We are thrilled to partner with one of the most esteemed esports clubs in the world and continue expanding RAID's growing player base," said Plarium VP of marketing Noam Sagie.

"Both NAVI and RAID have passionate and loyal fans, and we look forward to taking full advantage of our collaboration to excite our communities around the world."

Top performer

Since its launch in 2018, the fantasy RPG has taken the world by storm. Currently, the game, across mobile and PC, boasts 380 million users worldwide.

Moreover, RAID: Shadow Legends has accumulated more than 56 million downloads, with one million daily active users across all platforms.

"I am happy to announce our partnership with Plarium," said NAVI CMO Oleksandr' nervo-' Pavlenko.

"Over the past few years, they have collaborated with so many well-known personalities - both in esports and across the global media space.

"NAVI's partnership with the RAID: Shadow Legends brand promises opportunities for unique products and content at the crossroads of esports and mobile gaming. In the first quarter of 2021, we will be sharing more exciting details of our plans for RAID.

"I am sure this will be a bright year for both our brands: together we will amaze and delight our fans."