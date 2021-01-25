Mamboo Games opens publishing applications to all developers

Mobile games publisher Mamboo Games has opened publishing applications to all developers.

Founded last year, the company has been in operation for six months, during which it has generated $1.5 million. Furthermore, in October 2020, My.Games acquired a minority stake in Mamboo Games.

"Mamboo Games has already reached $1.5 million in revenue for the first six months of operation," said Mamboo Games CEO Ivan Leshkevich commented.

"We are confident that we will be able to achieve better results, so we decided to begin accepting applications from all mobile developers on the market.

"Meanwhile, the response time of our specialists for each application is three hours at most thanks to the complete automation of application and feedback processes. We have already helped dozens of developers, and we are not planning to stop there."

On offer

Should a developer choose to partner with Mamboo Games, they get access to user acquisition systems and a dashboard that provides analytics on a range of metrics, including marketing costs.

Moreover, there is a 60/40 split in profits, with the developer keeping 60 per cent while 40 per cent goes to the publisher.

So far, Mamboo Games has seen success with several developers. One such project was Billion Builders which hit the top 10 charts in China and achieved $250,000 in monthly revenue last August.

Moreover, another successful project was Volley Beans, which racked up five million installs in two months.