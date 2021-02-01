Sumo Group snaps up indie outfit PixelAnt Games for £250k

Sumo Group has secured indie studio PixelAnt Games in a £250,000 acquisition.

PixelAnt was co-founded in July 2020 by Pawel Rohleder and Adam Lasoń, both of whom will keep their roles following the purchase.

The studio is based in Wroclaw, Poland, and currently employs 13 staff. The entire workforce is currently already working on Sumo Digital projects, but the studio will also have the opportunity to develop an original IP in the future. PixelAnt Games will become Sumo's tenth studio, and its first acquisition in mainland Europe, as noted by GamesIndustry.biz.

"Increasing headcount is a key pillar of our growth strategy and accessing new pools of high-quality talent is vital to the successful execution of that strategy," said Sumo Group CEO Carl Cavers.

"I'm really pleased that Adam and Pawel can see the benefits of joining the Sumo family. Poland has been on our radar for some time and the acquisition of PixelAnt, who we know so well, is a great way for us to gain entry to this exciting market."

Last year, Sumo acquired Oregon-based studio Pipeworks in a deal worth up to $100 million. It also snapped up Lab42, the studio behind Snooker 19, but the details of that deal were not disclosed. Back in October, Sumo appointed Codemasters vet Phil Hindle as technical director of its Leamington Spa studio.