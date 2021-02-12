Solitaire Grand Harvest forms partnership with WWF

Supertreat has partnered with animal protection charity WWF through its title Solitaire Grand Harvest.

The mobile game company- which Playtika acquired in 2019 - has chosen WWF as its charity of the year for 2021. As such, more than $100,000 will be donated to charity throughout the year.

"We see some amazing similarities between the values of Solitaire Grand Harvest and WWF of wanting to inspire love of animals and the environment around us," said Solitaire Grand Harvest.

"As such, I am pleased to announce our collaboration with WWF and am certain this will be the start of a long and fruitful relationship.

"WWF works extremely hard to ensure the protection of our planet's natural environment, and we are proud to be able to support their important mission."

Coming together

Throughout 2021, the companies will collaborate in Solitaire Grand Harvest as there will be two in-game activations on top of the monetary donation.

Moreover, educational messages will be provided to the title's two million daily active players, alongside branded merchandise.

The first in-game event is set to happen this month, with a second one scheduled for later this year. Each activation is expected to generate at least $50,000 for WWF.

If players would like to buy specially designed items, they can do so by visiting the WWF store. Furthermore, all proceeds will go directly to the charity.

Helping nature

"The campaign with Solitaire Grand Harvest is a great example of how gamers and the industry can make a positive difference for nature," said WWF corporate partnerships director David Bloch.

"It opens avenues for education, awareness, and fundraising, which otherwise, gamers may not always be exposed to.

"Our aim is that through this partnership, players will be able to better understand the importance of protecting wildlife and our home."