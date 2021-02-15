News

Unity claims its "real competition" is companies still making own engines, not Epic

Unity claims its "real competition" is companies still making own engines, not Epic
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

The CFO of engine specialist Unity, Kim Jabal, has said that its "real competition" comes from developers and publishers that still run their own tech.

Speaking to GamesBeat, the company's finance boss was asked how she viewed competition in the engine space, Jabal also pointed out that Unity powers more mobile games than Epic's Unreal Engine, as well as boasting a "very large" market share in console and PC titles.

Get competitive

"We’re glad to have competition," Jabel said.

"But our real competition is actually businesses that still have their own home-grown tech. They’re building and maintaining their own technology. You saw our market share of the top 1,000 games. We have 71 per cent. The next chunk of market share is China. Epic has a very small percentage of mobile. In other areas, like console and PC, we have very large market share there as well.

"They have a big name because of Fortnite, and they’re a great business. We respect what they do. They do compete. They’re going after automotive and film. We see them in those areas. But I personally like our positioning in that our sole mission in life is to make creators and developers more successful."

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News May 10th, 2019

Unity chases further $125 million funding round at $6 billion valuation

News Feb 12th, 2019

Report: Unity eyes up 2020 IPO

News Jan 29th, 2019

Unity Playground aims to open game development up to kids

News Jun 25th, 2018

Report: Telltale Games to ditch its own its own tech for Unity game engine

News May 3rd, 2018

Unity introduces scriptable render pipelines and C# Job System in 2018.1 update

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies