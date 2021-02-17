News

Twitch and Facebook Gaming break viewership records

More than two billion hours were viewed on Twitch in January

By , Staff Writer

Twitch experienced its best viewership month to date in January 2021.

As detailed in a blog post by StreamElements, both Twitch and Facebook Gaming had a record-breaking month as the pair saw a year-on-year increase of 117 per cent.

More specifically, Twitch saw more than two billion hours in viewership, while Facebook Gaming racked up 439 million hours.

Moreover, for the first time in a long while, all of the top ten streamed games on Twitch saw an increase in viewership.

However, the Just Chatting category proved to be the most popular with 242 million hours watched, a month-on-month increase of 18 per cent.

Making changes

Last month, Twitch brought its new hateful conduct and harassment policies into effect. The changes were first announced in December, though the streaming giant delayed implementation to give streamers the opportunity to come to terms with the new rules.

Moreover, it removed the "blind playthrough" tag to promote inclusivity. Furthermore, due to insensitive tweets about the Capitol riots, the PogChamp emote was booted from the platform.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

