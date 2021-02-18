News

2021 off to a flying start with last week's Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

By , Editor

Last week was Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, our first five-day online event of the year for the global games industry.

And what an amazing week it was! 1,500+ attendees representing 800+ companies from 70+ countries came together to network, do business and hear expert insight from our industry-leading speakers. The seminars are now available to watch on demand - for attendees only.

See below for more information about last week's event.

In the meantime, we'd like to extend our sincere thanks to all our sponsors, speakers and every single attendee that made it such a special event for the games industry.

We'll be back April 19-23 - Super Early Bird tickets on sale now. This special offer ends at midnight next Friday, February 26th, so don't wait too long...

We're also thrilled to announce the winners of the two Big Indie Pitch competitions. The Mobile Edition was won by Behind The Frame by Silver Lining Studio, while the PC & Console Edition winner was Rain on Your Parade by Unbound Creations.

People say the loveliest things!

Here's what recent attendees say about Pocket Gamer Connects Digital.

Generosity, gratitude and genuine delight

Chris James, CEO at event organisers Steel Media, said: "Whilst I obviously miss the thrill of live events as much as anyone, I think our PG Connects are doing a fine job in distilling the spirit of those much-loved shows into digital form.

"I remain overwhelmed by the insight and generosity of our 200+ speakers, insanely grateful for the ongoing support of our amazing sponsors and genuinely delighted to see so many lovely industry folks watching, chatting, connecting and keeping this incredible games business going and growing."

We'll be back in April

Join us for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 on April 19-23, learn from the best, network with the industry and do business online. Book your Super Early Bird ticket before prices rise next week and save up to $580!

