Mobile digital games market up 6% in January 2021

The worldwide digital games market grew 15 per cent year-on-year to $11.6 billion in January, according to SuperData.

Moreover, the mobile sector saw a growth rate of six per cent year-on-year. However, both PC and console experienced a greater increase with 31 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively.

Overall, Garena Free Fire proved to be the most profitable mobile title last month.

The battle royale title has experienced a successful few months as it picked up the inaugural Esports Mobile Game of the Year award in November. Free fire also racked up the most downloads of any mobile title in 2020.

Meanwhile, Pokemon Go took the No.2 spot on the chart. Like Free Fire, Niantic's augmented reality game has seen great success, having exceeded $4 billion in lifetime revenue.

Top five

Moving on, Peacekeeper Elite – also known as PUBG Mobile – kept the No.3 spot. It was one of five smartphone titles to exceed $1 billion in player spending last year.

It was followed by a second Tencent title, Honor of Kings, while Candy Crush Saga by King completed the top five grossing games for January 2021.