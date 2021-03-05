News

KamaGames experiences sixth straight year of growth

A revenue increase of 38.4% year-on-year

KamaGames experiences sixth straight year of growth
By , Staff Writer

Social casino games specialist KamaGames experienced its sixth consecutive year of growth in 2020.

Over the course of 12 months, KamaGames saw its revenue increase 38.4 per cent year-on-year, above the 24 per cent average experienced by the social casino market.

Last year, the company hit 150 million unique users across its entire portfolio. KamaGames hit the milestone in an important year as 2020 marked 10 years since it set up shop.

On the up

The company has cited new poker and blackjack tournaments as a driving force for its growth, alongside introducing VIP benefits to players.

Moreover, bringing in new in-game events, ratings and promotions to its portfolio also aided KamaGames in its growth.

Finally, having a concentration on CRM and games activities aided the company in its sixth year of growth.

Recently, KamaGames formed a partnership with All Elite Wrestling to launch AEW Casino: Double or Nothing.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Mar 11th, 2019

Social casino dev KamaGames saw revenues soar 33% to $76.4m in 2018

News Jul 23rd, 2018

Social casino dev KamaGames claims 53% revenue growth in H1 2018

1 News Mar 14th, 2018

Social casino dev KamaGames’ revenues hit $57.5 million in 2017

News Mar 4th, 2021

My.Games' revenue grew 30% in 2020

News Mar 3rd, 2021

Roblox predicts $1.5 billion in revenue for 2021

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies