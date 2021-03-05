KamaGames experiences sixth straight year of growth

Social casino games specialist KamaGames experienced its sixth consecutive year of growth in 2020.

Over the course of 12 months, KamaGames saw its revenue increase 38.4 per cent year-on-year, above the 24 per cent average experienced by the social casino market.

Last year, the company hit 150 million unique users across its entire portfolio. KamaGames hit the milestone in an important year as 2020 marked 10 years since it set up shop.

On the up

The company has cited new poker and blackjack tournaments as a driving force for its growth, alongside introducing VIP benefits to players.

Moreover, bringing in new in-game events, ratings and promotions to its portfolio also aided KamaGames in its growth.

Finally, having a concentration on CRM and games activities aided the company in its sixth year of growth.

Recently, KamaGames formed a partnership with All Elite Wrestling to launch AEW Casino: Double or Nothing.