Leaf Mobile to experiment with NFTs for player rewards

Giveaway in games like Trailer Park Boys

Canadian mobile gaming group Leaf Mobile has announced it’s going to be experimenting with game NFTs.

Full details are incoming but Leaf’s recently-acquired subsidiary East Side Games is going to release what it labels its NFTKit as a component in its IdleKit platform.

NFTKit will enable game developers to create and manage their own blockchain-secured game assets.

And to test out the technology, special giveaway events will be held in four F2P mobile games operated by Leaf Mobile.

  • Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money,
  • Cheech & Chong Bud Farm,
  • Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, and
  • Dragon Up

Top performing players in these games during the week starting 20 April 2021 will receive NFTs as rewards.

Interested parties can sign up for more details at http://NFTKit.eastsidegames.com/


