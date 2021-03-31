News

League of Legends: Wild Rift does 3 million installs on Americas debut

It generated $285,000 that day

League of Legends: Wild Rift has generated 2.9 million installs as its open beta launched across the Americas.

According to Sensor Tower stats, Riot's mobile MOBA - already live in other countries - experienced a 66-times increase in downloads from March 28th.

The game proved to be most popular in Brazil as it accounted for 32 per cent of all downloads. Meanwhile, Mexico and the US sat at second and third.

Moreover, the game generated $285,000 in player spending on March 29th, up 142 per cent from the previous day.

Wild Rift was most lucrative in the US, with the country generating $154,000, or 24 per cent of the total revenue. South Korea and Canada came in at second and third respectively.

Wild ride

Riot Games' mobile MOBA was confirmed to be coming to the Americas earlier this month.

However, Wild Rift's open beta had already launched across Asia, coming to countries such as Japan, Singapore and South Korea in October 2020.

By December 2020, League of Legends: Wild Rift made an appearance in Europe, Oceania, Taiwan and Vietnam.


