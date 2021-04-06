Discover the best ways to monetise games at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 will continue our string of successful digital events.

Tuesday, April 20th

10:55 - The track will commence with a superstar session from Unity technologies senior growth marketing manager Nikita Zatsepin. His talk is titled how to win in a fragmented mobile market.

11:25 - Up next, a panel discussion on how to get the most out of your users. Five industry experts will take to the stage, including Gameloft monetisation lead Toni Sala Echaurren and Ohayoo head of overseas publishing Bolin Xiao. They will be joined by Imperia Online marketing and business development manager Vasil Gospodinov, Tamalaki CEO Martine Spaans and Fyber director of publisher account managers EMEA Eado Hofstetter.

12:15 - Moving on, NumberEight co-founder and CEO Abhishek Sen will give a talk titled the crossroads between edge computing, privacy and ad monetisation.

15:00 - The afternoon portion of the track will commence with a superstar session focused on the keys to success in 2021. The talk will be given by Unity Technologies head of publisher operations Emory Irpan.

15:30 - Next, MidMania managing partner Aras Senyuz takes to the stage to detail lessons in monetisation all developers should learn from the East.

16:00 - time for another panel, this time centred on the future of NFTs. Five industry experts will offer their insight, including Mule.WTF co-founder Alex Amsel, The Sandbox COO and co-founder Sebastian Borget and Blockchain Cuties CEO and founder Vladimir Tomko. They will be joined by BlockchainGamer.biz editor Jon Jordan and Blockade Games CEO Marguerite deCourcelle.

16:50 - Gamma Law managing partner David Hoppe will give our penultimate session. He will provide advice on how to overcome regulatory challenges to NFTs in your game.

17:20 - Finally, the track will close with another panel. However, this time, the panellists will discuss which type of monetisation is best for you? Wargaming monetisation and liveops director sarah Tilley will take to the virtual stage, as will Activision product manager Antanina Livingston. They will be joined by StatementGames co-founder and head of product and strategy Jonathan Lin, Stoic senior product manager Daniel McLaren and GamesConsulting.net F2P product, live ops and monetisation consultant Nick Murray.

