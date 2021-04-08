News

Dive into hypercasual and social games at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

One of 17 featured tracks

Dive into hypercasual and social games at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6
By , Staff Writer

Two weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, which takes place between April 19th and 23rd.

We have 17 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 17 tracks in turn. Today is Hypercasual & Social Games – one-click games are growing, and social platforms offer wider distribution – find out how to take advantage.

The track is sponsored by Crazy Labs.

Wednesday, April 21st

9:30 - The track will begin with a superstar session from Crazy Labs vice president of creative and product design Moria Goldstein Toren. She will discuss how No.1 hypercasual hits are born.

10:00 - Up next, Snap Finger Click design director Joanna Haslam will discuss smart devices as controllers in social gaming.

10:30 - Time for a panel discussion centred on what it takes to create real social games. Five industry experts will take to the virtual stage, including LEGO Ventures investor EMEA Parin Shah, Mixi director of corporate planning and strategy Langer Lee and Snap Finger Click design director Joanna Haslam. They will be joined by Funday Factory product manager and partner Emil Kjaehr and Darewise co-founder and CEO Benjamin Charbit.

11:20 - Our penultimate session will be held by Mokuni Games founder and CEO Kurt Young. He will discuss the ideation process in hypercasual games.

11:50 - Finally, the track will close with a second panel discussion, this time focused on what can hypercasual games teach the world? Four industry experts will offer their insight, including DECA Games head of business development Stephen Lee, BoomBit publishing director Aysegul Can and JoyPac publishing manager Marco Frisina. They will be joined by Snap head of gaming growth team Callum Carmichael.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending.

You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of previous Pocket Gamer Connects conferences ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 here.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PGbiz and PCGI she has written as a list writer for Game Rant, rambling about any and all things games related. You can also find her on Twitter talking utter nonsense.

Related Articles

News Apr 7th, 2021

Discover Incredible Indies at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

News Apr 6th, 2021

Discover the best ways to monetise games at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

News Apr 1st, 2021

Get clued up with Game Maker Insights at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

News Mar 31st, 2021

Learn the ins and outs of publishing at Pocket Gamer Connects #6

News Mar 31st, 2021

You won't want to miss these speakers at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies