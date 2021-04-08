Dive into hypercasual and social games at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

Two weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, which takes place between April 19th and 23rd.

We have 17 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 17 tracks in turn. Today is Hypercasual & Social Games – one-click games are growing, and social platforms offer wider distribution – find out how to take advantage.

The track is sponsored by Crazy Labs.

Wednesday, April 21st

9:30 - The track will begin with a superstar session from Crazy Labs vice president of creative and product design Moria Goldstein Toren. She will discuss how No.1 hypercasual hits are born.

10:00 - Up next, Snap Finger Click design director Joanna Haslam will discuss smart devices as controllers in social gaming.

10:30 - Time for a panel discussion centred on what it takes to create real social games. Five industry experts will take to the virtual stage, including LEGO Ventures investor EMEA Parin Shah, Mixi director of corporate planning and strategy Langer Lee and Snap Finger Click design director Joanna Haslam. They will be joined by Funday Factory product manager and partner Emil Kjaehr and Darewise co-founder and CEO Benjamin Charbit.

11:20 - Our penultimate session will be held by Mokuni Games founder and CEO Kurt Young. He will discuss the ideation process in hypercasual games.

11:50 - Finally, the track will close with a second panel discussion, this time focused on what can hypercasual games teach the world? Four industry experts will offer their insight, including DECA Games head of business development Stephen Lee, BoomBit publishing director Aysegul Can and JoyPac publishing manager Marco Frisina. They will be joined by Snap head of gaming growth team Callum Carmichael.

