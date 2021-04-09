CrazyLabs exceeds 4 billion downloads

Mobile games developer and publisher CrazyLabs has surpassed four billion downloads.

Last year alone, the company racked up one billion installs across its portfolio.

CrazyLabs cracked 3.5 billion downloads in November 2020.

It's notable titles include Tie Dye and ASMR Slicing, which accumulated 90 million and 80 million downloads, respectively.

Meanwhile, Acrylic Nails has picked up 60 million installs, while CrazyLabs' recent release, Phone Case DIY, already boasts 60 million downloads.

In February, we published a guest piece on the publishing story behind Phone Case DIY.

Getting crazy

The downloads milestone has been hit at an impressive time for CrazyLabs, as the company has recently confirmed a fifth CrazyHub location in Warsaw, Poland.

CrazyHubs serve as hypercasual games accelerators, with the first one being launched virtually in Mumbai, India, last year.

By the end of 2021, CrazyLabs aims to have eight-to-10 hubs established worldwide. Currently, its hypercasual programme can be found in India, Turkey, Israel, Serbia and Poland.

"We now have over 350 partners and gaming studios around the world," said CrazyLabs CEO and founder Sagi Schliesser.

"But with CrazyHubs' hyper-casual training program and boot camp for developers and gaming studios, we expect to increase that amount significantly."