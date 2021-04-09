News

CrazyLabs exceeds 4 billion downloads

Launches its fifth CrazyHub in Warsaw

CrazyLabs exceeds 4 billion downloads
By , Staff Writer

Mobile games developer and publisher CrazyLabs has surpassed four billion downloads.

Last year alone, the company racked up one billion installs across its portfolio.

CrazyLabs cracked 3.5 billion downloads in November 2020.

It's notable titles include Tie Dye and ASMR Slicing, which accumulated 90 million and 80 million downloads, respectively.

Meanwhile, Acrylic Nails has picked up 60 million installs, while CrazyLabs' recent release, Phone Case DIY, already boasts 60 million downloads.

In February, we published a guest piece on the publishing story behind Phone Case DIY.

Getting crazy

The downloads milestone has been hit at an impressive time for CrazyLabs, as the company has recently confirmed a fifth CrazyHub location in Warsaw, Poland.

CrazyHubs serve as hypercasual games accelerators, with the first one being launched virtually in Mumbai, India, last year.

By the end of 2021, CrazyLabs aims to have eight-to-10 hubs established worldwide. Currently, its hypercasual programme can be found in India, Turkey, Israel, Serbia and Poland.

"We now have over 350 partners and gaming studios around the world," said CrazyLabs CEO and founder Sagi Schliesser.

"But with CrazyHubs' hyper-casual training program and boot camp for developers and gaming studios, we expect to increase that amount significantly."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PGbiz and PCGI she has written as a list writer for Game Rant, rambling about any and all things games related. You can also find her on Twitter talking utter nonsense.

Related Articles

as News Nov 11th, 2020

PGC Digital: CrazyLabs surpasses 3.5 billion downloads across games library

News Nov 12th, 2019

TabTale changes its name to Crazy Labs

Interview May 22nd, 2017

TabTale CEO: "We believe in portfolio diversity and not relying just on one main game"

News Aug 11th, 2016

Kids' game publisher TabTale crosses 1 billion downloads

News Feb 8th, 2021

PGC Digital: Hypercasual specialist CrazyLabs nears four billion downloads globally

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies