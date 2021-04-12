News

Be in the know with CFO 101 at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

One of 17 featured tracks

By , Staff Writer

One week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, which takes place between April 19th and 23rd.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

We have 17 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 17 tracks in turn. Today is CFO 101 – discover the ultimate resource guide for CFOs, CROs and revenue builders.

The track is sponsored by Pollen VC.

Tuesday, April 20th

9:00 - The track will commence with a session on what it means to be the chief financial officer of a games company. Fingersoft CFO Markus Vahtola will give the talk.

9:30 - Next, a fireside chat on being successful in self-publishing. Three industry experts will take part in the discussion, including Umami Games CEO Riley Andersen, SDP Games CEO Laurent Benadiba and Pollen VC CEO and founder Martin MacMillan.

10:00 - Third and final portion of our CFO 101 track will be a panel discussion on organising projects.

Three industry experts will take to the stage, including Gamejam co-founder and CEO Christian Calderon, Pollen VC founder and CEO Martin MacMillan and Boomzap Entertainment CEO Christopher Natsuume.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending.

You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of previous Pocket Gamer Connects conferences ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 here.


