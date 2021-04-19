News

Apex Legends Mobile entering soft launch in India and the Philippines on Android

Won't include cross-play

Electronic Arts to begin regional beta tests for Apex Legends Mobile later in April 2021.

To start with, the battle royale title will enter a series of small closed beta tests in India and the Philippines for Android devices.

The game has been "specially designed" for touchscreens, with "streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations".

It won't include cross-play with the PC and console versions of Apex Legends.  

"This is a huge moment for our team," said Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier.

"Two years ago, we changed the landscape of the battle royale genre, and now we're aiming to do it again on mobile."

Apex Legends Mobile will come to more countries as the year progresses.

As testing moves forward, more regions will be added, as will support for iOS devices.

To be a legend

News of Apex Legends possibly entering soft launch on mobile broke back in February, with the game being said to roll out before the end of fiscal 2022.

"Apex Legends Mobile will feature its own Battle Passes, collectable cosmetics, and unlockables unique from those found in the PC and console versions of Apex Legends," said Grenier.

Stay tuned for updates via @playapex


