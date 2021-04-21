News

PGC Digital: "There will be a million-dollar game NFT sold in 2021"

Panel hosted on the future of NFTs

Axie Infinity will be the first blockchain game with a million-dollar NFT - and this is in 2021.

At least that was the prediction was made by investor/developer Alex Amsel during a panel hosted by PG.biz contributing editor Jon Jordan on 'The Future of NFTs'.

Agreeing with Amsel, with Reality Gaming Group co-founder Tony Pearce stating that the NFT market cap - currently standing at $350 million dollars - will double, if not triple over the next few years.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are digital assets that are secured on a blockchain.

While the data monetisation method has begun making its ways to games, it was actually the art world that helped broker NFTs into the mass market.

This was attributed by the panel due to the simplicity of art, whereas games are a lot more complicated to grasp - especially when introducing NFTs and the concept of blockchain to a casual audience.

The biggest NFT to date was sold for $69 million by Beeple in March earlier this year. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey went on to sell the first-ever published Tweet as an NFT for $2.9 million.

Worlds Apart

Alongside this, a number of big brands have been getting in on the action. Reality Gaming Group for one, partnered with the BBC on Doctor Who - Worlds Apart, a trading card game that works with the technology.

"I think it's been very difficult, to begin with," said Pearce, speaking on getting audiences to understand the NFTs.

"Especially Doctor Who fans that don't understand what an NFT is and don't understand why there are cards selling for hundreds of dollars. They then blame it on the BBC as they don't know us.

"What we've had to do, along with the BBC, is educate the younger Doctor Who fans of why there is value and utility with these cards."

For more information on NFTs, head on over to our sister-site BlockChainGamer.biz.

For more information on NFTs, head on over to our sister-site BlockChainGamer.biz.

