News

Legends of Runterra picks up Mobile Game of the Year at the DICE Awards

Animal Crossing: New Horizons won Family Game of the Year

Legends of Runterra picks up Mobile Game of the Year at the DICE Awards
By , Staff Writer

Riot Games' Legends of Runeterra took home the Mobile Game of the Year accolade at the D.I.C.E Awards 2021.

It beat out competition from HoloVista, Little Orpheus, Song of Bloom and South of the Circle.

Meanwhile, Nintendo also had a successful night. Animal Crossing: New Horizons managed to pick up the Family Game of the Year award.

The island-life simulator faced some stiff competitions as Astro's Playroom, Dreams, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and Sackboy: A Big Adventure were also nominated for the accolade.

Furthermore, while it didn't win, New Horizons was also up for Game of the Year and Online Game of the Year.

Winner, winner

Nintendo's success didn't stop there, as Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit was awarded with Racing Game of the Year. It beat F1 2020 and Dirt 5 to the finish line.

The Italian plumber received two other nominations too, the first of which was Outstanding Technical Achievement. The other was Immersive Reality Achievement.

However, Hades was the big winner at this year's D.I.C.E Awards with five different accolades.

The rogue-like snapped up Game of the Year, beating Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II and Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Hades also won Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, Action Game of the Year and Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PGbiz and PCGI she has written as a list writer for Game Rant, rambling about any and all things games related. You can also find her on Twitter talking utter nonsense.

Related Articles

News Jan 28th, 2021

Legends of Runeterra up for Mobile Game of the Year at the DICE Awards

News Dec 10th, 2020

The Game Awards 2020 mobile nominees revenue and downloads revealed

News Mar 31st, 2021

League of Legends: Wild Rift does 3 million installs on Americas debut

Job News Mar 10th, 2021

Former EA Mobile director, Forza exec and Destiny 2 project lead Carlos Sanchez joins Riot Games

News Mar 10th, 2021

League of Legends: Wild Rift coming to the Americas later this month

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies