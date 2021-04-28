News

Huuuge snaps up hit match-3 game Traffic Puzzle for $39 million

Social casino outfit buys hypercasual traffice

Huuuge snaps up hit match-3 game Traffic Puzzle for $39 million
By , Staff Writer

Social casino outfit Huuuge Games has acquired a hit match-3 puzzle game, Traffic Puzzle from fellow Polish studio Picadilla Games.

This is a major step for Huuuge Games as the company is trying to expand its portfolio into the hypercasual mobile games segment. 

The acquisition was priced $38.9 million.

Traffic Puzzle witnessed massive growth during 2020 as DAUs doubled and the revenue tripled. 

At the time of signing the deal, the average daily revenue stood at $100,000 a day, compared to just $13,000 in September 2020.

“Traffic Puzzle is an original puzzle game that has quickly grown to be our third-largest game and given the unique match-3 type of experience it offers, what we've seen so far has been just a beginning.” said Anton Gauffin, founder and CEO of Huuuge.

Launched in 2019 for Android and iOS, Traffic Puzzle offers a vivid gameplay experience to its players where they attempt to clear a blocked road by matching three cars of the same colour.

As the players' levels up their game, they help police cars, fire engines and ambulances reach their destination, assist helicopters, trains in breaking through blockades.


Tags:
Tousif Biswas
Tousif Biswas
Staff Writer

Grew up playing Super Mario, Contra, etcetera just like other 90s kids and now he is totally into Mobile Gaming. He has been following the gaming industry since his childhood. Tousif holds a bachelors degree in English and a masters degree in Business Administration. Other than gaming, he is interested in Photography, an ardent fan of Real Madrid, and a big follower of ColdPlay.

Related Articles

News Apr 26th, 2021

Huuuge Games grew profits 131% to $57 milllion in 2020

News Mar 11th, 2021

Huuuge Game focusing on M&A with new job listing

News Jan 18th, 2021

Huuuge to file an IPO on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

News Jul 27th, 2020

Huuuge Games acquires Finnish games studio Double Star

News Jul 15th, 2020

Huuuge Games acquires interactive ads firm Playable Platform

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies