Huuuge snaps up hit match-3 game Traffic Puzzle for $39 million

Social casino outfit Huuuge Games has acquired a hit match-3 puzzle game, Traffic Puzzle from fellow Polish studio Picadilla Games.

This is a major step for Huuuge Games as the company is trying to expand its portfolio into the hypercasual mobile games segment.

The acquisition was priced $38.9 million.

Traffic Puzzle witnessed massive growth during 2020 as DAUs doubled and the revenue tripled.

At the time of signing the deal, the average daily revenue stood at $100,000 a day, compared to just $13,000 in September 2020.

“Traffic Puzzle is an original puzzle game that has quickly grown to be our third-largest game and given the unique match-3 type of experience it offers, what we've seen so far has been just a beginning.” said Anton Gauffin, founder and CEO of Huuuge.

Launched in 2019 for Android and iOS, Traffic Puzzle offers a vivid gameplay experience to its players where they attempt to clear a blocked road by matching three cars of the same colour.

As the players' levels up their game, they help police cars, fire engines and ambulances reach their destination, assist helicopters, trains in breaking through blockades.