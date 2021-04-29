Angry Birds 2 breaks $600 million in lifetime revenue

Finnish publisher Rovio has announced its most successful game Angry Birds 2 has generated over $600 million (€500 million) since its release in 2015.

The news came as part of Rovio’s Q1 2021 financials.

Rovio’s game revenues in the quarter grew 3.4 per cent year-on-year to $79 million (€64.9 million).

The company’s overall sales grew 0.7 per cent to $81 million (€67 million).

Adjusted EBITDA was $15 million (€12.3 million) at a margin of 18 per cent.

New games

Asides from Angry Birds 2, Rovio revealed its new narrative game Small Town Murders has generated around $5 million since launch.

Angry Birds Friends is also on the rise, taking around $10 million during the quarter, up 44 per cent; its best performance since Q3 2018.

“It has been a busy and exciting quarter! I am proud of the progress achieved by the teams, and at the same time, I see how much potential there is,” commented CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand.

“We made big steps in new game development and improved our live titles across the board.

“ We will continue building on the progress and focus on seeking new sources for organic growth.

“We will continue to map out and identify potential targets for M&A to gain new growth vectors and diversify our portfolio. We have positive momentum, and we are determined to keep it up throughout the year.”