Angry Birds 2 breaks $600 million in lifetime revenue

Finnish publisher Rovio has announced its most successful game Angry Birds 2 has generated over $600 million (€500 million) since its release in 2015.
The news came as part of Rovio’s Q1 2021 financials.
Rovio’s game revenues in the quarter grew 3.4 per cent year-on-year to $79 million (€64.9 million).
The company’s overall sales grew 0.7 per cent to $81 million (€67 million).
Adjusted EBITDA was $15 million (€12.3 million) at a margin of 18 per cent.
New games
Asides from Angry Birds 2, Rovio revealed its new narrative game Small Town Murders has generated around $5 million since launch.
Angry Birds Friends is also on the rise, taking around $10 million during the quarter, up 44 per cent; its best performance since Q3 2018.
“It has been a busy and exciting quarter! I am proud of the progress achieved by the teams, and at the same time, I see how much potential there is,” commented CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand.
“We made big steps in new game development and improved our live titles across the board.
“ We will continue building on the progress and focus on seeking new sources for organic growth.
“We will continue to map out and identify potential targets for M&A to gain new growth vectors and diversify our portfolio. We have positive momentum, and we are determined to keep it up throughout the year.”
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?