Call of Duty: Mobile hits 500 million downloads, +$1 billion revenue

As part of its financial filings, Activision Blizzard has announced that Call of Duty: Mobile has been downloaded 500 million times, and generated over $1 billion in revenue.
In total, the Call of Duty franchise has sold 400 million units on PC and consoles.
Developed by Tencent’s Shenzhen-based TiMi Studios, Call of Duty: Mobile was launched on 1 October 2019, generating 3 million installs at launch.
It was also the fastest game to reach 100 million downloads
It’s now part of the elite list of mobile games to be in the billionaire club.
Check them all out here.
