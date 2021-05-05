News

Call of Duty: Mobile hits 500 million downloads, +$1 billion revenue

Milestone hit in 19 months

Call of Duty: Mobile hits 500 million downloads, +$1 billion revenue
By , Contributing Editor

As part of its financial filings, Activision Blizzard has announced that Call of Duty: Mobile has been downloaded 500 million times, and generated over $1 billion in revenue.

In total, the Call of Duty franchise has sold 400 million units on PC and consoles.

Developed by Tencent’s Shenzhen-based TiMi Studios, Call of Duty: Mobile was launched on 1 October 2019, generating 3 million installs at launch.

It was also the fastest game to reach 100 million downloads

It’s now part of the elite list of mobile games to be in the billionaire club.

Check them all out here.

 


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News May 5th, 2021

Activision Blizzard's Q1 FY21 sales up 27% to $2.3 billion

News Nov 2nd, 2020

Activision Blizzard will bring more franchises to mobile

News Feb 7th, 2020

Call of Duty: Mobile shoots through 150 million downloads in three months

2 News Nov 25th, 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile brings back the dead with Zombies mode

News Aug 8th, 2018

Candy Crush developer King has made more than $1 billion so far this year

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies