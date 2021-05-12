News

10 days left to submit your game or team to the PG Mobile Games Awards 2021

Nominations close midnight Friday May 21st, people

10 days left to submit your game or team to the PG Mobile Games Awards 2021
By

We're fast approaching the finish line of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021 nominations marathon.

The fourth outing of the awards which celebrate every facet of our thrilling industry is currently all set to run on Tuesday, July 13th (pandemic permitting), and to get us there we're looking for your submissions before lobbying closes on (the new extended deadline of) Friday, May 21st.

So if, at any time during the whole of 2020, you:

  • Released one of the finest mobile games experiences
  • Worked with an ultra-talented team of individuals that deliver day in, day out
  • Gone consistently over-and-above to satisfy your demanding-but-devoted players
  • Delivered critical industry-leading services
  • Implemented marketing campaigns that leave rivals playing catch up
  • Introduced genuine innovation into the sector
  • Or played a role within the industry that you feel elevated you/your team/your game/your service above your peers…

…simply visit the PG Mobile Games Awards website and fill in the form(s) for the awards you'd like to lobby for.

You can nominate for yourself or for another studio's efforts you think should be considered.

Big industry, big awards

From their inception, the PG Mobile Games Awards have tried hard to reflect the excellent work from all key corners of the industry by including a comprehensive range of categories, and this year is no exception:

  1. Pocket Gamer People's Choice (you can encourage your audience to nominate for this)
  2. Best Advertising & UA
  3. Best Analytics / Data Tool
  4. Best Developer
  5. Best GAAS Tools & Tech
  6. Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment
  7. Best Game Engine
  8. Best Storytelling
  9. Rising Star
  10. Best Tools Provider
  11. Best Games Industry Law Firm [new for 2021]
  12. Best Service Provider
  13. Best Live Ops
  14. Best QA and Localisation Service Provider
  15. Best Indie Developer
  16. Best PR / Marketing Team
  17. Best Influencer Marketing Agency [new for 2021]
  18. Investor of the Year [new for 2021]
  19. Best Publisher
  20. Best Innovation
  21. Game of the Year
  22. Mobile Legend

Reminder that nominations for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards close on May 21st. Time to get your submission(s) in.

Interested in sponsoring the awards? Please contact Steel Media CEO Chris James at chris@pocketgamer.co.uk.


Tags:
PocketGamer.biz Staff
PocketGamer.biz Staff

Related Articles

Feature Apr 1st, 2021

Your guide to the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021

News Mar 26th, 2021

Nominations for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021 are now live

News Jan 24th, 2020

Zynga president Bernard Kim honoured as a Mobile Legend at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020

News Jan 24th, 2020

Sky: Children of the Light and Call of Duty: Mobile crowned 'Games of the Year' at the PG Mobile Games Awards 2020

News Dec 20th, 2019

Amber, Lockwood, Recontact, and Rogue confirmed as Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards category sponsors

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies