10 days left to submit your game or team to the PG Mobile Games Awards 2021

We're fast approaching the finish line of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021 nominations marathon.

The fourth outing of the awards which celebrate every facet of our thrilling industry is currently all set to run on Tuesday, July 13th (pandemic permitting), and to get us there we're looking for your submissions before lobbying closes on (the new extended deadline of) Friday, May 21st.

So if, at any time during the whole of 2020, you:

Released one of the finest mobile games experiences

Worked with an ultra-talented team of individuals that deliver day in, day out

Gone consistently over-and-above to satisfy your demanding-but-devoted players

Delivered critical industry-leading services

Implemented marketing campaigns that leave rivals playing catch up

Introduced genuine innovation into the sector

Or played a role within the industry that you feel elevated you/your team/your game/your service above your peers…

…simply visit the PG Mobile Games Awards website and fill in the form(s) for the awards you'd like to lobby for.

You can nominate for yourself or for another studio's efforts you think should be considered.

Big industry, big awards

From their inception, the PG Mobile Games Awards have tried hard to reflect the excellent work from all key corners of the industry by including a comprehensive range of categories, and this year is no exception:

Pocket Gamer People's Choice (you can encourage your audience to nominate for this) Best Advertising & UA Best Analytics / Data Tool Best Developer Best GAAS Tools & Tech Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment Best Game Engine Best Storytelling Rising Star Best Tools Provider Best Games Industry Law Firm [new for 2021] Best Service Provider Best Live Ops Best QA and Localisation Service Provider Best Indie Developer Best PR / Marketing Team Best Influencer Marketing Agency [new for 2021] Investor of the Year [new for 2021] Best Publisher Best Innovation Game of the Year Mobile Legend

Reminder that nominations for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards close on May 21st. Time to get your submission(s) in.

Interested in sponsoring the awards? Please contact Steel Media CEO Chris James at chris@pocketgamer.co.uk.