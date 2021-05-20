Focus Home Interactive raises $86 million for further acquisitions

French publisher Focus Home Interactive has raised €70 million ($86 million) so that it can make more acquisitions and investments.

Detailed in a press release, the funds have been gained from a share offering representing 19.7 per cent of the company.

The 1.05 million shares were offered at a price of €67 ($82) per share.

Over the last few months, Focus Home Interactive has increased its rate of acquisitions.

Space Hulk: Deathwing was picked up by the firm in April for an undisclosed fee, while it also opened a new Deck13 subsidiary in Canada in February - currently working on an unannounced project expected for 2022.

"External growth"

During the press release, the money was described as being able to give Focus "additional means to finance its medium and long-term external growth activities, in particular via the acquisition of studios that will enrich the group's pool of talent"

Adding that it will also: "continue to upgrade the range of games produced by the group and invest more in development budgets."

Focus Home Interactive previously teamed up with Polish developer Flying Wild Hog for a new title.