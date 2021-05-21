Voodoo extends partnership with Snapchat, five more games coming to platform

Snap Inc. and Voodoo have extended their partnership to bring five more games to the Snapchat platform.

As confirmed in the Snap Partner Summit 2021, Voodoo will exclusively bring multiplayer entries of hypercasual hits Hole.io and Crowd City to Snap Games, alongside three currently unknown titles.

Voodoo initially launched Aquapark IO on Snap Games in late November 2020, accumulating close to 45 million players (as of April 2021).

200 million users

Snap Games itself rolled out in April 2019 and has a library of over 30 titles, with 200 million users jumping into them and Minis (simplified versions of apps) since adding the functionality.

It was also stated that 30 million 'Snapchatters' play games every month within the app.

The Snapchat platform now reaches over 500 million monthly active users - including nearly one of every two smartphone users in the US.

"Rather than build two separate apps for Android and iOS, partners can build one Game or Mini that launches instantly with no installation required," said Snap Games director of product Will Wu.

"And now, partners can earn revenue through our popular format Snap Ads, Snap Tokens, or by offering their goods for purchase."

Bitmoji x Unity

Alongside this, Unity has agreed to a deal with the social messaging platform that will allow developers to bring virtual Snapchat avatars - known as a Bitmoji - into their games.

According to Snap Inc. head of entertainment and brand partnerships John Imah, 200 million people use Bitmoji every day.

Games that utilise Bitmoji also see twice as much playtime than those that don't.

"Developers can deepen engagement and customisation for their players across mobile, PC and console games," he added.

"Our Unity plug-in makes it possible for some of the most creative minds in the world to bring 3D Bitmoji into their player experience."

This follows the collaboration between the two firms in December, which enabled mobile game developers to gain access to various features of Snap Kit (its in-house technology) through the Unity Asset Store.

We previously spoke to Snap Games' Will Wu about the platform, exclusivity and the many deals that have arisen since its inception.