News

Embracer is looking to spend $2 billion on another 20 deals

Raised another $890 million in March

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 21st, 2021 investment Embracer Group $890m
Embracer is looking to spend $2 billion on another 20 deals
By , Features Editor

Swedish games publisher Embracer Group is planning even more purchases.

As detailed in its quarterly financials, the company raised around $890 million (SEK 7.6 billion) through an accelerated bookbuild process; a very quick fundraising mechanic. 

Embracer now has over $2 billion to continue its fast-paced M&A strategy, which has boosted the company's scale to over 120 companies and 5,000 staff.

That number is certain to grow as it's reported Embracer is in late-stage talks with another 20 possible acquisitions. 

Monopoly money

"We are delighted that the interest in Embracer Group has proven to be outstanding among both investors," said Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors.

"This capital injection of SEK 7.6 billion enables us to continue our strategy in welcoming more new great companies to the group."

After purchasing the likes of Gearbox Entertainment, THQ Nordic and Koch Media, Embracer Group is now looking for further publishers and developers to join its ranks. IP was another asset the firm was said to be considering, as it continues to bolster its catalogue.

In November, the firm began its spending spree with the purchase of 12 studios and a PR company.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Features Editor

Matthew Forde is the features editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Nov 18th, 2020

Embracer acquires A Thinking Ape and 11 other games studios

News May 20th, 2020

Embracer Group's games division grows by 31% but total profit falls by 10% YoY

News Dec 20th, 2019

Embracer Group acquires Little Nightmares dev Tarsier Studios

News Feb 3rd, 2021

Mobile developer Easybrain acquired by Embracer Group in $640m deal

News Feb 3rd, 2021

Embracer Group picks up Aspyr Media for potential $450m

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies