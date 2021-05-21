Embracer is looking to spend $2 billion on another 20 deals

Swedish games publisher Embracer Group is planning even more purchases.

As detailed in its quarterly financials, the company raised around $890 million (SEK 7.6 billion) through an accelerated bookbuild process; a very quick fundraising mechanic.

Embracer now has over $2 billion to continue its fast-paced M&A strategy, which has boosted the company's scale to over 120 companies and 5,000 staff.

That number is certain to grow as it's reported Embracer is in late-stage talks with another 20 possible acquisitions.

Monopoly money

"We are delighted that the interest in Embracer Group has proven to be outstanding among both investors," said Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors.

"This capital injection of SEK 7.6 billion enables us to continue our strategy in welcoming more new great companies to the group."

After purchasing the likes of Gearbox Entertainment, THQ Nordic and Koch Media, Embracer Group is now looking for further publishers and developers to join its ranks. IP was another asset the firm was said to be considering, as it continues to bolster its catalogue.

In November, the firm began its spending spree with the purchase of 12 studios and a PR company.