Miniclip continues its own mini-rollup, acquiring Supersonic Software

UK mobile gaming company Miniclip has acquired Supersonic Software and its subsidiary Appy Nation.

The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Founded back in 1988, in recent years Supersonic has focused on casual puzzle games such as Puzzle Page, Picture Cross and World’s Biggest Crossword.

(It shouldn’t be confused with Supersonic Studios, the hypercasual publisher owned by IronSource.)

Puzzle solved

“We have followed the journey of Pete and Andy and the team at Supersonic with great interest and are delighted to both welcome them to Miniclip and to support their growth within the puzzle category,” commented Miniclip founder Rob Small.

“This genre is the natural companion to a number of others in which we operate and we see this as a great opportunity to widen our audience further. “

Majority-acquired by Tencent in 2015, Miniclip has itself acquired a stream of game developers including Ilyon Dynamics, Gamebasics and Eight Pixels Square as well as a strategic investment in Green Horse Games.

“Having been independent for so long, joining a new partner is a very big deal for us. We’ve always admired Miniclip and having had the opportunity to get to know them over a period of several years we’re really confident we’ve found the perfect partner for us,” added Supersonic CEO Pete Williamson.