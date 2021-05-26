CGC|NFT 2.0 - the non-fungible token conference goes live on June 10-11

There is only a month left before CGC|NFT 2.0 kicks off! Almost 2000 delegates have already registered to participate. 50 top-tier speakers, including Robby Yung of Animoca Brands, Justin Sun of TRON, Benny Giang of Dapper Labs, Gary Bracey of Terra Virtua and other industry luminaries are readying their brilliant presentations. Supported by sponsors RedFOXLabs, Reality Gaming Group, DappRadar, Vorto Gaming, Animoca Brands, Womplay, Terra Virtua, Sheppard Mullin, the CGC’s new brainchild event is preparing to shake the NFT space once again!

Year 2021 unlocked the true potential of NFTs and blockchain games. After hosting a massively successful NFT-focused event in March, the CGC team witnessed continued growth of popularity and awareness of everything related to NFTs, as whole new industries and ecosystems began to establish their footprint with this technology.

On June 10th and 11th, more than 2000 participants from all over the world will virtually mix to share expertise and negotiate business, debate hot topics with expert speakers and pitch breakthrough ideas, connect with like-minded folks and shape the future.

And all of that from the comfort of your home – with a cup of tea or coffee on a virtual walk at the conference venue, conveniently set up to make your participation as pleasant and user-friendly as possible!

Featuring a fresh line-up of stellar speakers ready to share their valuable insights, a revamped and improved conference platform offering a varity of networking opportunities, a virtual expo zone enabling attendees to visit digital stands, the chance to meet the media, and the opportunity to win special NFT items - CGC|MFT 2.0 is set to be a great conference for the blockchain industry.