New social gaming platform Noice raises $5 million from Supercell, Unity and Remedy founders

Finnish startup Noice has announced a $5 million funding round to build a new social platform that combines gaming, user-generated content and deep engagement.

Noice is headed by Jussi Laakkonen, who co-founded Applifier, which was acquired by Unity in 2014, becoming Unity Ads.

Laakkonen provided funding alongside other gaming entrepreneurs such as

Based in Finland but hiring internationally, Noice is currently looking to double its headcount with over 15 open roles.

“Our first round of funding is quite exceptional as Noice is backed by entrepreneurs who’ve founded incredible companies like Unity, Supercell, Wolt, Remedy and Playfish,” commented Laakkonen.

“They know first hand what it takes to build pioneering user experiences and to scale businesses to world class. We are honored that they see that same potential in Noice.”

“This is the first time in my career that I’ve seen users shout out loud and whoop with joy while testing an early version of any game or service.” added lead game designer Jenni Wilson.

“To see that level of reaction at such an early stage of development is unprecedented, and really speaks to the fact that we're onto something special with Noice”.

Noice aims to release more information about its platform as it builds out for an open beta currently planned for early 2022.