News

Has your game made the Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award 2021 finalists?

Get your players to vote for it until June 30th if so

Has your game made the Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award 2021 finalists?
By

The lobbying phase of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021 may have closed (we'll be announcing the shortlist soon) but voting for the hotly contested PG People's Choice is now open.

This is one of the awards' key categories, for which readers of our consumer-focused sibling site PocketGamer.com nominate – which they again did in their thousands – their favourite games experience of the last year.

Given the volume of submissions, the 20-strong shortlist we've ended up with offers a luscious gaming landscape in both approach and genre, from reworked casual classics to retro revivals, awesome arcade action to serious strategic simulation:

  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Ustwo games, iOS)
  • Aztec Ride (Drimia Interactive, Android)
  • Beyond a Steel Sky (Revolution Software, Apple Arcade)
  • Clusterduck (PikPok, iOS/Android)
  • Crash Bandicoot: On the Run (King, Android)
  • Crying Suns (Humble Games, Android)
  • Dead by Daylight Mobile (NetEase, iOS/Android)
  • Dungeon Dogs – Idle RPG (PocApp Studios, Android)
  • Genshin Impact (MiHoYo, iOS/Android)
  • Guardian Tales (Kakao Games, iOS/Android)
  • Gumslinger (Itatake, iOS/Android)
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games, iOS)
  • Root Board Game (Dire Wolf Digital, iOS/Android)
  • Roundguard (Wonderbelly Games, iOS)
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VI (Aspyr, Android)
  • Slay The Spire (Humble Games, iOS)
  • Solitaire Cruise Card Games: Classic Tripeaks Game (Belka Games, Android)
  • SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off (Tilting Point, iOS)
  • The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores (Xigma Games, iOS)
  • The Pathless (Annapurna Interactive, iOS)

Ask them and they will vote

Now that the finalists are live, we're giving PG.com's readers a month to vote for the one they feel should win.

And if one of the games on the list happens to be yours, you can encourage them to do so too – there is nothing in the rules that prevents a studio from getting its audience involved. The only thing to be aware of is that Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award 2021 voting closes on June 30th, 2021. 

Ceremony time

Meanwhile, the fourth outing of the PG Mobile Games Awards – with its 22 categories set to celebrate every sector of this industry – forges ahead and is set to take place on Tuesday, July 20th at a central London location (pandemic permitting) – tickets will be available soon.

For PG Mobile Games Awards sponsorship details, please contact Steel Media CEO Chris James: chris@pocketgamer.co.uk.


Tags:
PocketGamer.biz Staff
PocketGamer.biz Staff

Related Articles

News May 20th, 2021

Final 36 hours to nominate for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021

News May 12th, 2021

10 days left to submit your game or team to the PG Mobile Games Awards 2021

Feature Apr 1st, 2021

Your guide to the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021

News Mar 26th, 2021

Nominations for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021 are now live

News Jan 24th, 2020

Zynga president Bernard Kim honoured as a Mobile Legend at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies