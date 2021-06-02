Has your game made the Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award 2021 finalists?

The lobbying phase of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021 may have closed (we'll be announcing the shortlist soon) but voting for the hotly contested PG People's Choice is now open.

This is one of the awards' key categories, for which readers of our consumer-focused sibling site PocketGamer.com nominate – which they again did in their thousands – their favourite games experience of the last year.

Given the volume of submissions, the 20-strong shortlist we've ended up with offers a luscious gaming landscape in both approach and genre, from reworked casual classics to retro revivals, awesome arcade action to serious strategic simulation:

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Ustwo games, iOS)

(Ustwo games, iOS) Aztec Ride (Drimia Interactive, Android)

(Drimia Interactive, Android) Beyond a Steel Sky (Revolution Software, Apple Arcade)

(Revolution Software, Apple Arcade) Clusterduck (PikPok, iOS/Android)

(PikPok, iOS/Android) Crash Bandicoot: On the Run (King, Android)

(King, Android) Crying Suns (Humble Games, Android)

(Humble Games, Android) Dead by Daylight Mobile (NetEase, iOS/Android)

(NetEase, iOS/Android) Dungeon Dogs – Idle RPG (PocApp Studios, Android)

(PocApp Studios, Android) Genshin Impact (MiHoYo, iOS/Android)

(MiHoYo, iOS/Android) Guardian Tales (Kakao Games, iOS/Android)

(Kakao Games, iOS/Android) Gumslinger (Itatake, iOS/Android)

(Itatake, iOS/Android) League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games, iOS)

(Riot Games, iOS) Root Board Game (Dire Wolf Digital, iOS/Android)

(Dire Wolf Digital, iOS/Android) Roundguard (Wonderbelly Games, iOS)

(Wonderbelly Games, iOS) Sid Meier's Civilization VI (Aspyr, Android)

(Aspyr, Android) Slay The Spire (Humble Games, iOS)

(Humble Games, iOS) Solitaire Cruise Card Games: Classic Tripeaks Game (Belka Games, Android)

(Belka Games, Android) SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off (Tilting Point, iOS)

(Tilting Point, iOS) The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores (Xigma Games, iOS)

(Xigma Games, iOS) The Pathless (Annapurna Interactive, iOS)

Ask them and they will vote

Now that the finalists are live, we're giving PG.com's readers a month to vote for the one they feel should win.

And if one of the games on the list happens to be yours, you can encourage them to do so too – there is nothing in the rules that prevents a studio from getting its audience involved. The only thing to be aware of is that Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award 2021 voting closes on June 30th, 2021.

Ceremony time



Meanwhile, the fourth outing of the PG Mobile Games Awards – with its 22 categories set to celebrate every sector of this industry – forges ahead and is set to take place on Tuesday, July 20th at a central London location (pandemic permitting) – tickets will be available soon.

For PG Mobile Games Awards sponsorship details, please contact Steel Media CEO Chris James: chris@pocketgamer.co.uk.