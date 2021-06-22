News

Full schedule revealed for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7, running 12-16 July

24 conference tracks feat 250+ speakers from the likes of King, Rovio, Supercell...

The summer special edition of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 is coming up fast. It's running from 12-16 July.

And with a bumper bonanza 24 tracks of seminars, panels and fireside chats featuring more than 250 expert speakers from all around the world, this is set to be our biggest blowout yet.

The full schedule is now live on the official event website and here's how the week shapes up:

Conference tracks

Monday, July 12

  • The Growth Track sponsored by AdinMo
  • Best of British
  • East Meets West
  • Ad Insights sponsored by Admix
  • The Art of Publishing sponsored by CrazyLabs

Tuesday, July 13

  • Beyond the Deal
  • Global Trends
  • The Developer Toolkit
  • Monetiser sponsored by Pangle

Wednesday, July 14

  • CFO Summit sponsored by Pollen
  • Hypercasual + Social Games
  • Start-Up Summit
  • Blockchain Basics
  • NFT Know-how
  • Show Me The Money

Thursday, July 15

  • Game Maker Insights
  • Beyond Games
  • Influencer Marketing
  • Esports Innovation
  • Big Screen Gaming

Friday, July 16

  • Live Ops Landscape
  • Incredible Indies sponsored by Voodoo
  • Industry Visions & Values
  • Power Panels

Plus! Fringe Events

Join us

Will we see you for this week-long extravaganza of online learning, networking and deal-doing for the global games industry? Tickets are available now.

