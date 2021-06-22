Full schedule revealed for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7, running 12-16 July

The summer special edition of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #7 is coming up fast. It's running from 12-16 July.

And with a bumper bonanza 24 tracks of seminars, panels and fireside chats featuring more than 250 expert speakers from all around the world, this is set to be our biggest blowout yet.

The full schedule is now live on the official event website and here's how the week shapes up:

Conference tracks

Monday, July 12

The Growth Track sponsored by AdinMo

Best of British

East Meets West

Ad Insights sponsored by Admix

The Art of Publishing sponsored by CrazyLabs

Tuesday, July 13

Beyond the Deal

Global Trends

The Developer Toolkit

Monetiser sponsored by Pangle

Wednesday, July 14

CFO Summit sponsored by Pollen

Hypercasual + Social Games

Start-Up Summit

Blockchain Basics

NFT Know-how

Show Me The Money

Thursday, July 15

Game Maker Insights

Beyond Games

Influencer Marketing

Esports Innovation

Big Screen Gaming

Friday, July 16

Live Ops Landscape

Incredible Indies sponsored by Voodoo

Industry Visions & Values

Power Panels

Plus! Fringe Events

Join us

Will we see you for this week-long extravaganza of online learning, networking and deal-doing for the global games industry? Tickets are available now.