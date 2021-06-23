Wildlife unveils third US studio partnership in FoxBear Games

Fast-growing mobile games company Wildlife Studios has announced its third exclusive game development partnership.

Located in Los Angeles, FoxBear Games will be led by Jonathan Durr, who was previously the game director for hit squad-based RPG Marvel Strike Force.

FoxBear Games joins previously announced studios in the Wildlife family: Never Forget Games, which is based in San Francisco; and SuperWOW Games, which works in a distributed fashion with Wildlife's operations in Austin and Melbourne.

Founded by brothers Victor and Arthur Lazarte 10 years ago in Brazil, Wildlife Studios announced a Series B investment round of $120 million in August 2020 at a $3 billion valuation.

Adding RPG chops

"Wildlife has offered an unprecedented opportunity with the system they have created," commented Durr.

"FoxBear Games will initially focus on bringing different audiences to the RPG genre while building a truly immersive experience that players will love to play every day for years to come. We are excited to partner with Wildlife and eager to work alongside their team to bring our ideas to life."

Wildlife Studios CEO Victor Lazarte added: “With Jonathan Durr, we’re adding someone who has mastered the understanding of deep RPG systems to our creative network.

"With Durr’s expertise and long history of success with the RPG genre, paired with Wildlife’s infrastructure, we are confident that FoxBear Games will deliver an amazing new mobile experience to gamers around the world.”

Scopely acquired Marvel Strike Force from FoxNext Games in January 2020 for an undisclosed amount.

Since then it has gone on to become one of the top-grossing mobile RPGs in the US, generating around $144 million in its first six months under Scopely.