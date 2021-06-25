Marvel partners with mobile collectables app VeVe for NFTs

Mobile collectables app VeVe has signed up Marvel for a series of NFTs releases.

Due to be released later in 2021, these drops will include collectables such as digital comic books and 3D statues that users can showcase in mixed reality via the app's AR showcase feature.

Users buy VeVe's in-app currency called Gems to buy the NFTs, either directly from drops or by trading on the peer-to-peer marketplace. Gems can also be cashed out from the app.

To date, VeVe has sold over 580,000 NFTs to its user base of over 340,000, from fandoms including Batman and Star Trek to Ghostbusters and Adventure Time. The trading value on the platform has reached $30 million.

Super collectors

"Since the beginning, collecting has always gone hand in hand with being a Marvel fan," said Marvel president Dan Buckley.

"Like us, VeVe understands collecting is about the experience just as much as the product, and we look forward to extending that experience for our fans over the years to come."

VeVe CEO David Yu added: "Fans want to watch and post about their favourite characters, talk about them on social media, and find ways to interact with these characters however they can."

"The VeVe Digital Collectibles app takes that idea of collecting to the next level by embodying that element of fun while also making the growing trend of NFT digital collectables accessible for everyone."

VeVe has pledged to be the first carbon-neutral NFT platform, beginning with a commitment to offset 100 per cent of the carbon footprint caused by the minting of NFTs.

Companies such as Sega and Hasbro have also announced that they will be launching NFTs in the future.

Last year, NetEase partnered with Marvel to soft-launch a new strategy card title under the name Marvel Duel.