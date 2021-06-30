News

Dream Games valued at $1 billion after closing $155 million funding round

Ex-Peak team accelerate business

Date Type Companies involved Size
June 29th, 2021 investment Dream Games
Index Ventures
Makers Fund 		$155m
Dream Games valued at $1 billion after closing $155 million funding round
By , Contributing Editor

Turkish startup Dream Games has closed a $155 million Series B funding round that values the company at $1 billion.

It was co-led by Index Ventures and Makers Fund, with Balderton Capital, IVP and Kora also participating. This is the largest Series B round in Turkish history and has been driven by the success to date of Dream Game's debut title, Royal Match, which launched in March 2021.

Royal Match is already a top 20 top-grossing game in key markets such as the US, UK and Germany, attracting more than six million monthly active users with its highly accessible match-three gameplay.

Dream Games, which was founded by executives from Peak Games, previously raised $50 million from its Series A round in March. It also raised a $7.5 million seed round in November 2019.

"Flawless polish"

"Since its launch in early March, Royal Match has become one of the top casual puzzle titles globally, driven by once-in-a-decade retention metrics," said Index Ventures partner Stephane Kurgan (who was previously COO at King).

"It speaks to the sheer quality of the title that the Dream Games team has built and the flawless polish and execution across the board."

"We are very proud of the early success of Royal Match and will utilise the investment to grow the game everywhere," added Dream Games co-founder and CEO Soner Aydemir. 

Makers Fund partner Michael Cheung commented: "The Dream Games team’s deep genre insight, laser-focus on detail and team chemistry has helped create the early success of Royal Match. We're excited to be on the journey with them as they grow Royal Match globally.

Makers Fund recently also invested in Lightheart Entertainment and The Game Band


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Nov 20th, 2019

Turkish startup Dream Games raises $7.5 million for mobile puzzle titles

News Mar 1st, 2021

Dream Games raises $50 million for casual puzzle titles

as News Jun 11th, 2021

Istanbul-based Hungri Games raises $1.1 million, opening new UK studio

News May 18th, 2021

The Game Band raises $3 million to launch Blaseball on mobile

News May 10th, 2021

Turkish-developed mobile games accounted for 20% of US top 100

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies