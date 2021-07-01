News

Mobile UGC platform Hiber raises $15 million

EQT Ventures leads the investment

Date Type Companies involved Size
July 1st, 2021 investment Bumble Ventures
EQT Ventures
Hiber
Konvoy Ventures
SYBO Games 		$15m
By , Contributing Editor

Swedish UGC platform Hiber has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round.

The lead investor was Swedish outfit EQT Ventures. New investor CMT Digital also participated, alongside existing investors Luminar Ventures, Bumble Ventures, Konvoy Ventures and Sybo - developer of Subway Surfers.

Founded in 2017, Hiber originally launched HiberWorld via browser but has been a mobile-first platform since late 2019. This brings Hiber’s total funding taken to date to almost $20 million. It last announced an investment in April 2021.

To date, its audience of teenaged creators and players have created more than one million experiences, including games, virtual worlds, playgrounds, speed-run challenges, interactive science museums and pixel art showcases, publishing them in minutes without any complex coding. Additional social features such as chats, comments and a followers system are an integrated element.

UGC for Gen Z

"The Hiber team and their accomplishments to date are incredibly impressive. We believe they are perfectly aligned at the focal point of UGC, social entertainment and emerging creator economies," commented EQT Ventures partner Lars Jörnow, Partner.

Hiber CEO and co-founder Michael Yngfors: "Having EQT Ventures onboard is a huge validation that we are on the right track in growing our business and our platform. Their knowledge of the interactive media and digital consumer entertainment spaces is phenomenal and we are already benefiting from their feedback and guidance.

"We are confident that with them backing us, we will reach our goal of empowering Gen Z to express themselves through creation, even faster."

2021 continues to be a record year for games investment, with the most recent giant deal being the $155 million raised by Turkish dev Dream Games

The trend seems certain to continue too, with the ever-acquisitive Embracer Group publicly commenting it has $2 billion to deploy in up to 20 new deals


