The PSP store closes today but games will still be available

Sony's PlayStation Portable (PSP) store is set to close today, 16 years after the device launched.

The move was already confirmed back in April by Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan, where it was originally noted that no purchases would be able to be made from the PSP store from this date.

This similarly was announced for the PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3 stores, however, the company received backlash from the online community, citing concerns about preservation.

An update on the PlayStation website has now confirmed that people will still be able to purchase PSP content that is available on the PS3 and PS Vita stores. 

Preservation

"When the PlayStation Store for PlayStation Portable (PSP) was previously closed in 2016, you were still able to perform searches and make in-game purchases. Starting July 6th, 2021, you’ll no longer be able to perform searches or make in-game purchases," reads a message on the PlayStation website.

It goes on to add that: "You’ll still be able to purchase and play PSP content that is available on the PS3 and PS Vita stores. However, you’ll no longer be able to make purchases via the in-game store for PSP content."

Players can still redeem games via the Download List option on their PSP devices to install previously purchased titles. In-game purchasing is another feature that will end soon also.  

One of the earliest trailers for the PS Vita can be watched below:

Sony recently spoke about its intentions to move into the mobile market by exploring the sector with a number of PlayStation franchises.

Meanwhile, the PlayStation mobile app has been confirmed to be closing in on 120 million downloads.


