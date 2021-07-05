CD Projekt’s The Witcher: Monster Slayer launches this July

CD Projekt has announced that the latest game in The Witcher franchise will be releasing globally this July.

Developed by Spokko (a subsidiary of CD Projekt), The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a free-to-play location-based augmented reality role-playing game set before the events of the well-known video game series. The game looks to be taking inspiration from Pokémon GO.

The Witcher is an incredibly popular IP that has found success across multiple mediums. Originating as a book series, it received global fame after the release of the third title in CD Projekt Red’s trilogy, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt back in May 2015.

Since then Netflix has also released a TV adaptation starring Henry Cavill, with a second season scheduled to air in Q4 2021.

Monsters under the bed

"In Monster Slayer, players will see the world around them transformed into the dark-fantasy realm known from The Witcher universe," reads the blog post.

"As a freshly trained witcher themselves, they will engage with location-based gameplay and advanced augmented reality features to track down and hunt bloodthirsty monsters lurking nearby."

Pre-registration is now available on Google Play, with in-game rewards given to those players who sign up.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer will begin rolling out worldwide across iOS and Android on July 21st, 2021.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer originally soft-launched last September in New Zealand.

