Final days to grab a ticket to the PG Mobile Games Awards 2021

July 20th

By this time next week, we'll have announced the winners of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards.

The awards, supported by Game Insight, are taking place on Tuesday, July 20th at the Ham Yard Hotel in central London.

That means we'll also have held our first live event since the start of the pandemic - and what a joyous evening of celebration to get us back on the saddle.

The MGAs shine a spotlight on the top companies in the mobile games industry over the whole of 2020 across 22 categories, from Best Innovation to Game of the Year and Mobile Legend.

Not only will you be the first in the world to hear who the winners are (could it be you?) but it's also going to be a fun affair with drinks and nibbles, as well as the awards ceremony itself.

And, as ever, it's a superb opportunity to network with the industry elite in a relaxed environment.

Safe networking

Rest assured that we're going above and beyond government guidelines so you can attend the evening with every confidence, Plus each live event ticket purchase comes with our hassle-free COVID-19 refund guarantee, to give you extra peace of mind.

You'll find everything you could possibly want to know about the event in our handy guide, or directly via the PG Mobile Games Awards site (but if you want to run straight for the tickets, head this way).


