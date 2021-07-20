Gamescom 2021 roster includes Bethesda, EA, Sega, Ubisoft and more

Gamescom 2021 has confirmed the attendance of numerous game developers and publishers due to appear at its all-digital event.

The comprehensive list of attendees, include: 505 Games, Activision, Aerosoft, Assemble Entertainment, Astragon Entertainment, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, Gamevil Com2us Europe, Headup, Indie Arena Booth, Koch Media, Next Studios (Tencent Games), Sega Europe, Team17, Thunderful Games, Ubisoft, Wargaming and Xbox.

Virtual booths at the event will include an additional 80 indie titles specifically curated for the Indie Arena Booth Online (IAB). An additional 40 plus titles will be presented at the Arcade Village of the IAB.

The theme of Gamescom this year will be 'Games: The New Normal' with the key focus being the unharnessed potential of video games for society in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The trends that are under examination will be games for less cost and livestreaming.

The first trend covers the affordability of video games and how widely accessible they have become, whereas the second takes into account how live broadcasts are no longer a gaming-centric occurrence but a "bonfire of the digital age." Both trends highlight how the video game industry has quickly become the leading mainstream form of entertainment media globally.

In previous years the event has been held at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany.

The new normal

"The entire Gamescom team has been working hard for months to make Gamescom 2021 one of the best digital events of the year - with more reach, exciting games and, among other things, a completely new central hub Gamescom now," said The German Games Industry Association managing director Felix Falk.

"Games can show once again, especially in these times, that they represent fantastic entertainment, social cohesion and innovation across all sectors."

Koelnmesse chief operating officer Oliver Frese added: "Especially in view of the challenges for game production during the Corona pandemic and the much shorter preparation times of a digital event, we’re very delighted about the very impressive list of Gamescom partners who are already confirmed.

"With this, the purely digital Gamescom with its shows and innovations underlines its great value for the industry and the worldwide gaming community."

Last year, the Gamescom in-person event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a digital event was held in its stead.