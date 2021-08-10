Softgames sells off web business to Azerion

Casual and social games developer Softgames has sold its web business to Azerion for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2006 and located in Berlin, Germany, Softgames is the developer of several free-to-play web games, such as Garden Tales and Solitaire Farm Seasons. The studio has partnered with several companies to expand the reach of its games, such as Facebook and Samsung. These can then be accessed via any smartphone device.

With the acquisition of Softgames, Azerion now provides over 300 web games through its platform. Azerion will publish previously released games developed by Softgames, as well as future releases.

Azerion acquires

"Over the last decade, Softgames has built a unique and massive ecosystem around the distribution and monetization of HTML5 casual games across the web," said Softgames co-founder and CEO Alexander Krug.

"As the web games market has reached maturity and our focus has shifted more and more towards instant games in the past years, the deal with Azerion is the next logical step for us."

Azerion executive vice president of games and strategic partnerships Erol Erturk added: "This deal offers Softgames’ partners the ability to leverage Azerion’s growing ecosystem and technology providing additional and long-term monetisation opportunities for media companies while improving reach for advertisers."

This is one of several moves made by Azerion over the last few months. Namely, it acquired Habbo developer Sulake and social casino developer Whow games, both for undisclosed amounts. In April, the firm secured $242 million via a bond issuance on Nasdaq Stockholm to be used for acquisitions and expansions, suggesting there may be more to come in the near future.