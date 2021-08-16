Free opportunities for indie developers at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8

Attention indie developers - you could attend the leading mobile B2B games conference this September without spending a single dollar.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 goes live on September 27th to October 1st. It’s an amazing opportunity to showcase your games, and network with publishers and investors to help take your game to market, while learning from top experts from the games industry.

We’ve been championing indie developers and studios since Pocket Gamer launched in 2006. From our Big Indie Pitch competitions to providing developers easy access to our world-class events, we help connect indies with publishers and investors looking for the next big hit.

We want to let you know how to get involved with our next event as an indie developer without spending money on a ticket. There are a range of free options, from applying for a complimentary indie ticket, to showcasing your game in one of our competitions.

Sign up for free indie tickets

As with our live and digital events to date, we have allocated a limited number of free conference passes solely for small indie developers who may not otherwise be able to easily attend events. This is so those developers can meet with publishers and investors at our digital show, and learn from the biggest names in the industry, without the need to open the wallet.

To qualify, you or your company must be a small indie games studio (fewer than 10 staff, independent, your main focus is creating games). Sound like you? Apply for your ticket today!

There is a limit on the number of free passes we’re offering, so make sure you don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity and sign up now.

If you don’t want to wait - or you don’t qualify at this time - that’s fine. You can guarantee your attendance now and save up to $250.

The Big Hypercasual Pitch and PC Indie Pitch

Our Big Indie Pitch competitions see indie developers engage in speed-dating-styled pitching sessions for fame and glory as well as a whole bunch of amazing promotional prizes! It’s a fun but hotly-contested event that has proved a genuine game-changer for teams in the past.

At the event, every pitching team gets three minutes to state their case, and face one minute of Q&A with each of our expert judges. Once every team has pitched to every judge, pitching is over. The judges go off to deliberate and the winners are announced

Making its first ever appearance is the Big Hypercasual Pitch, a brand new pitching event tailored to hypercasual developers. This pitch follows the same format as our previous pitches, but will feature hypercasual-focused judges (including journalists, publishers, investors and notable developers).

We are also running a Big Indie Pitch catered to PC and console developers. If you’re a solo or small team working to make cool independent games for PC or console, make sure you sign up now.

Register today

If you’re an indie developer, make sure you sign up for these fantastic opportunities at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 to further your hard-worked projects. Those links again:

Apply for our free indie ticket programme.

Register to show your game in the Big Hypercasual Pitch.

Register to show your game in the Big Indie Pitch (PC and console).

If you’re not an indie developer (or you are, but you want your ticket as soon as possible without waiting to see if you qualify), take advantage of our Early Bird offer and book now.